Avolta launches food and beverage offering at Kansai International

Avolta has opened four new food and beverage outlets at Kansai International Airport (KIX). The 500m² portfolio forms part of the fourth and final phase of the Terminal 1 renovation project.

The new offer includes several firsts for Japan’s airport F&B market, according to Avolta.

Fresh is introduced to Japan for the first time, offering quick-serve food focused on fresh, convenient, health-conscious options. The menu includes Japanese-inspired pastas, salad bowls, rice burgers, sandwiches and smoothies.

Singapore-based Chinese culinary brand Crystal Jade La Mian Xiao Long Bao is also making its Japan debut at KIX. The 54-seat restaurant offers travelers a menu centered on the brand’s signature hand-pulled noodles and soup dumplings, alongside location-exclusive dishes including sautéed sliced wagyu beef with scallions.

The offering also includes Burger King, said to be the brand’s first airport outlet in Japan.

Wolfgang Puck Kitchen Counter also opens for the first time in Japan. The concept combines Western classics with a locally relevant grab-and-go selection including assorted Japanese sweets, rice-based snacks and bento boxes.

Freda Cheung, president and CEO Asia-Pacific at Avolta, said, “The opening of our first stores in Japan is an important milestone for Avolta and a strong start for our operations in the country. Kansai International Airport is a major gateway for international and domestic travelers, and this portfolio allows us to bring market-first concepts, global brands and traveler-centric offerings into the terminal.”

In related news, Vinci Airports marks decade at Kansai International with completion of Terminal 1 renovation and expansion