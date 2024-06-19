Vision-Box expands biometric program at Princess Juliana International

Vision-Box has expanded the Seamless Border Program at Princess Juliana International Airport (PJIAE) in Sint Maarten, Caribbean.

The latest advancement in the biometric program is the implementation of the Seamless Entry/Exit Journey system. Using facial recognition technology, travelers’ faces serve as their passports, following thorough travel document authentication and background checks. This process will be streamlined by the requirement for travelers to complete a digital entry form on a government website before arrival.

In the coming months, travelers will be able to complete the pre-registration and enrolment at the Vision-Box Seamless Kiosk by scanning their passport and undergoing facial recognition, fingerprint capture and watchlist checks. Depending on the outcome of this data border check, the traveler will be directed either to the Seamless Gate for contactless entry, or Seamless Desk for further evaluation by an immigration officer. Both processes are supervised by the Seamless Journey Platform Border Management Suite for each touchpoint.

The Automated Border Control mode, featuring Seamless Gate and Manual Border Control system with Seamless Desk, enable departures. In addition, improvements in land-to-air terminal access include Vision-Box pre-security checkpoint e-gates that assess the eligibility of boarding passes.

