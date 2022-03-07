Emirates opens first remote check-in facility outside Dubai

Airline operator Emirates has opened a remote check-in facility for Dubai International Airport at the central bus terminal in Ajman, the capital of the emirate of Ajman in the UAE.

Open 24 hours a day, the check-in facility in Ajman has four counters and two contactless self-service kiosks, offering check-in, boarding pass collection, onboard seat selection and passport information updates. Bus trips from the facility to Terminal 3 will run in parallel with Emirates’ peak operational periods, including early- and late-morning scheduled flights and late-night departures.

Once passengers disembark at Terminal 3, they can drop off their luggage in a dedicated baggage area and proceed to immigration and security. This will enable travelers to bypass the check-in counter at the airport. By moving check-in closer to customers’ homes, the airline hopes to improve the overall passenger experience across the first touchpoints of the travel journey and reduce queues in the airport. Plans are also underway to integrate baggage check-in at the new Ajman facility.

Mohammed Mattar, divisional senior vice president of Emirates Airport Services, said, “We are committed to continually enhancing every aspect of the on-ground experience for our customers and creating a stress-free journey through quick processing and reduced wait times, especially during the busier peak travel periods. Our latest initiative in Ajman, in partnership with the Ajman Transport Authority, will deliver a travel experience that our customers from Ajman and the Northern Emirates can truly look forward to, giving them more control over their journeys to enjoy the rest of the retail, leisure and Emirates lounge facilities at the airport before they board their flights.”