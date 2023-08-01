Passenger Terminal Today
Passenger Terminal Today
You are at:»»»K2 Security to introduce Liberty’s security screening system Hexwave at US airports
Check in

K2 Security to introduce Liberty’s security screening system Hexwave at US airports

mm By No Comments
LinkedIn +

K2 Security Screening Group has entered a distribution agreement with Liberty Defense Holdings to introduce Liberty’s Hexwave system at US airports.

Hexwave screens for concealed metallic and non-metallic weapons using millimeter wave, advanced 3D imaging and AI for enhanced security. As part of the agreement, K2 will add the Hexwave walkthrough people screening system to its security services portfolio.

K2 Security Screening Group plans, manages, installs and integrates airport passenger and checked baggage security screening systems. It has completed projects at 92% of TSA-regulated airports in the USA, including Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International (ATL), LaGuardia (LGA), and Los Angeles International (LAX).

“We are excited to partner with Liberty Defense to bring Hexwave to the airport employee screening market,” said Kathy Yurkunas, president of K2 Security Screening Group. “The Hexwave system is a perfect complement to our best-in-class security services, and we believe that they are an exceptional option for our airport customers to counter against insider threats.”

Bill Frain, CEO of Liberty Defense, said, “We are thrilled to partner with K2 Security Screening Group, a recognized leader in the US aviation security industry. We share a similar vision of deploying next-generation capability with a focus on detection while providing a better experience for security. K2 has a significant existing aviation security portfolio, and we look forward to working with them to expand our reach to the market.”

For more key security updates from the passenger terminal industry, click here.

Share this story:

About Author

mm
, assistant editor

As the latest addition to the UKi Media & Events team, Elizabeth combines research skills from her English degree with a keen interest in the meteorological and transportation industries. Having taken the lead in student and startup publications, she has gained experience in editing online and print titles on a wide variety of topics. In her role as Assistant Editor, Elizabeth creates new and topical content on the pioneering technologies in transportation, logistics and meteorology.




Related Posts

Comments are closed.