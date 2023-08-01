K2 Security to introduce Liberty’s security screening system Hexwave at US airports

K2 Security Screening Group has entered a distribution agreement with Liberty Defense Holdings to introduce Liberty’s Hexwave system at US airports.

Hexwave screens for concealed metallic and non-metallic weapons using millimeter wave, advanced 3D imaging and AI for enhanced security. As part of the agreement, K2 will add the Hexwave walkthrough people screening system to its security services portfolio.

K2 Security Screening Group plans, manages, installs and integrates airport passenger and checked baggage security screening systems. It has completed projects at 92% of TSA-regulated airports in the USA, including Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International (ATL), LaGuardia (LGA), and Los Angeles International (LAX).

“We are excited to partner with Liberty Defense to bring Hexwave to the airport employee screening market,” said Kathy Yurkunas, president of K2 Security Screening Group. “The Hexwave system is a perfect complement to our best-in-class security services, and we believe that they are an exceptional option for our airport customers to counter against insider threats.”

Bill Frain, CEO of Liberty Defense, said, “We are thrilled to partner with K2 Security Screening Group, a recognized leader in the US aviation security industry. We share a similar vision of deploying next-generation capability with a focus on detection while providing a better experience for security. K2 has a significant existing aviation security portfolio, and we look forward to working with them to expand our reach to the market.”

