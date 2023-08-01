Heinemann launches Mediterranean-influenced retail program at Sydney and Gold Coast airports

Duty-free shop Heinemann Australia has launched its EuroSummer retail program for international passengers traveling through Sydney Airport and Gold Coast Airport.

The pop-ups evoke the spirit of “an escapist European summer” and will be open from July until the end of August to showcase a curated range of products including fragrances, skincare, sunglasses and spirits. Passengers can access fragrances from brands such as Dolce & Gabbana, Giorgio Armani and Versace, as well as spirits brands such as Aperol, Pimm’s Cup, Grey Goose and Malfy, and sunglasses from brands including Gucci, Bottega Veneta, Chloe and Balenciaga.

According to the company, shoppers are greeted by a bright and zesty color palette framing a vespa, lemon trees and rustic flooring finishes, inspired by the Amalfi coast. The activation is supported by communications across digital channels such as Heinemann’s web shop, social media and electronic direct mailers. In-store, the campaign is featured on digital screens, and a EuroSummer ambassador is on hand to welcome shoppers and provide personalized advice and guidance.

“We are delighted to offer this new concept in Sydney and Gold Coast, creating our own small corner of the Mediterranean as travelers escape Australia’s winter season,” commented George Tsoukalas, managing director of Heinemann Australia. “Our European Summer program is our latest initiative to make the airport a destination in and of itself, by creating constantly evolving and inspiring experiences.”

