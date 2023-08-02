Plaza Premium Group opens lounge at Queen Alia International

Plaza Premium Group has opened a lounge at Queen Alia International Airport (QAIA) in Jordan, in partnership with hospitality company Marhaba and Jordanian airport operator Airport International Group.

Covering 475m2 , the Marhaba Plaza Premium Lounge has a capacity of 130 seats and an interior inspired by the landscape of Amman and Jordan’s World Heritage Site Petra. It is located on the Mezzanine Level, above the duty-free shops at the airport.

The lounge offers a range of business amenities, including high-speed wi-fi, private workstations and media facilities. For those looking to refresh themselves before their flight, showers and in-lounge wellness facilities are also available. Reflecting Arab culture, the local team has incorporated a selection of halal and oriental food and beverage selections, as well as dishes from local and international cuisines.

The Marhaba Plaza Premium Lounge is open daily for all passengers, regardless of airline or travel class. Guests can enjoy an opening offer of up to 20% off the usual lounge access and a further 20% discount when signing up for the Smart Traveller Loyalty Rewards program. All services are available for reservation on the Plaza Premium Lounge official website. The lounge is also accessible to eligible passengers with American Express, Dragon Pass and other authorized credit cards and active lounge management programs.

Nicolas Claude, CEO of Airport International Group, said, “On the 10th anniversary of QAIA’s Terminal Building, we are delighted to witness the introduction of a new luxurious and welcoming lounge. As the operator of an award-winning airport in customer service excellence, we always strive to provide a positive travel experience reflective of Jordan’s renowned hospitality, our intrinsic values and our brand promise of shaping an airport experience that feels like home. The unveiling of the Marhaba Plaza Premium Lounge is yet another example of us collectively prioritizing the satisfaction and well-being of the passengers of Jordan‘s prime gateway to the world.”

Okan Kufeci, senior vice president of Europe, Middle East and Africa at Plaza Premium Group, commented, “Opening the co-branded lounge between Marhaba and Plaza Premium at QAIA represents a significant milestone in our regional expansion plan, we believe we can drive our mission to make travel better by continued alliances with top players within the aviation industry and airport hospitality landscape.

“We will continue strengthening our presence in the region through the launch of new and innovative experiences such as exclusive lounges and F&B projects in the biggest and busiest airports across the region, providing our loyal guests, partners and members with easy and enhanced access to premium airport services.”

Shahab Al Awadhi, head of Marhaba Global, said, “We are delighted to partner with Plaza Premium Group to provide our trademark Arabian hospitality to passengers in Amman. This partnership demonstrates Marhaba’s continued expansion and brings together two leading organizations with a shared goal of offering travelers more value and elevating the airport experience. We will work closely together to consistently provide passengers with unparalleled comfort, convenience and quality throughout their journey.”

For more key lounge updates from the passenger terminal industry, click here.