Preclearance edges closer at Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport

Officials from the Government of Canada, the US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport met on September 27 at the airport’s US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Preclearance facility to reaffirm their commitment to bring Preclearance to Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport.

The planned expansion of Preclearance to the airport will enable USA-bound travelers to clear US Customs, Immigration, and Agriculture inspection before take-off. Travelers then bypass CBP inspections upon arrival in the USA and proceed directly to their connecting flight or destination.

Preclearance will open up more routes to the USA from Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport, while facilitating a shared approach to security. For the past year, DHS and CBP, in coordination with Transport Canada and Public Safety Canada, have been monitoring plans for the preparation of future Preclearance facilities at Billy Bishop Airport. The airport says that “DHS feels confident in the steps being taken and is now incorporating Billy Bishop in staffing and resource allocation planning and decisions”.

The Government of Canada invested C$30m (US$22m) in June 2023 to build the new US Preclearance facility at Billy Bishop Airport.

