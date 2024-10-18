Smiths Detection awarded TSA service agreement.

Smiths Detection has been awarded a seven-year contract to support TechFlow’s Integrated Logistics Support agreement to maintain hold baggage x-ray inspection systems at airports across the United States for the Transportation Security Administration (TSA).

Under the terms of the contract, Smiths Detection will provide preventative and corrective maintenance for explosive detection systems (EDS), including CTX 5800, CTX 9000, CTX 9400 and CTX 9800 SEIO scanners, along with associated networking equipment. The company currently has 486 EDS systems operating in 41 airports across the United States.

Passenger numbers have been returning to and surpassing pre-pandemic numbers across the United States this year. The International Air Transport Association expects travel demand to increase further, doubling by 2040 and making the smooth operation of security screening systems critical.