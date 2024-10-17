Two more airlines join TSA PreCheck

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) has added two new airlines to its TSA PreCheck program. Caribbean Airlines and Red Air join the nearly 100 airlines now participating in the expedited screening program in operation at more than 200 US state and territory airports.

Travelers enrolled in TSA PreCheck may keep on their shoes, belts and light jackets and are not required to remove laptops, 3-1-1 liquids or food items from their carry-on bags. TSA says most PreCheck passengers wait less than 10 minutes in dedicated lanes at airport checkpoints nationwide.

The program is available for eligible passengers when departing from a participating airport or when connecting on domestic flights after returning to the USA from a foreign airport. Once approved, travelers receive a unique known traveler number (KTN) that, when added to an airline reservation, makes them eligible for TSA PreCheck lanes.

Earlier this year, TSA PrecCheck expanded to include eight new airlines.