Hamad International Airport’s central concourse receives LEED Gold certification

Hamad International Airport’s Central Concourse, which includes the indoor tropical garden Orchard, has been awarded Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) Gold certification in recognition of its commitment to sustainability and environmentally responsible construction practices.

The Central Concourse was part of Phase A of Hamad International Airport’s expansion plan and was designed to use 30% less energy and 55% less water. Through its commitment to advancing sustainable best practices, the concourse joins a relatively limited number of airport terminals worldwide which have achieved similar certifications from LEED.

In a statement to the press, the airport said, “The LEED Certificate stands as a testament to Hamad International Airport’s ongoing commitment to reducing emissions and addressing climate change through continuous enhancements to the facility’s environmental performance, since its inauguration in 2014.

“In its sustained effort to promote sustainability, the airport is spearheading innovative initiatives aimed at minimizing waste and maximizing resource efficiency, further highlighting its dedication to environmental responsibility.”