Adelaide Airport begins next phase of A$600m Project Flight

Adelaide Airport has begun the next phase of its A$600m (US$390m) aeronautical infrastructure upgrade program Project Flight, which will include the expansion of the check-in hall and construction of extra gates and aerobridges.

The southern end of the check-in hall will be expanded by more than 1,500m2 to increase capacity by 25%, with all the existing check-in equipment replaced by the latest technology.

The project will also add 10,000m2 to the northern end of the terminal, including new domestic gate lounges, aerobridges and office accommodation, while the southern end will be extended by 5,500m2 to include two new domestic and three new regional gates. These works will commence in 2026 and 2027, respectively.

Up to nine aircraft positions adjacent to the north and south ends of the terminal will also be added progressively over the next three years.

Project Flight also includes security screening upgrades, including the rollout of body scanners and 3D x-ray machines by the end of this year, as well as the opening of six new security lanes which are now operational. Upgrades to screening technology for checked baggage will be completed by the end of this year.

Other enhancements in the terminal include a new international departures gate and enhanced facilities for families such as a new play space, sensory room and upgraded seating.

Brenton Cox, managing director of Adelaide Airport, said, “Our passenger numbers are at record levels and we are planning for that airline connectivity to continue to grow – so we are also continuing to deliver the infrastructure required to accommodate that growth.

“Our expanded check-in space will incorporate the latest technology for check-in kiosks as well as more bag-drop facilities to create a more seamless process.

“Additional gates and aerobridges at the southern and northern ends of the terminal will particularly benefit domestic and regional flyers, accommodating peak demand and offering wonderful new facilities in our gate lounges and adjacent areas.”

The airport also said it is investigating options for an upgrade of its pickup and drop-off zone and additional car parking.

