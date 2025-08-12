DFW Airport completes Terminal F module move

The new Terminal F at Dallas Fort Worth International Airport (DFW) is beginning to take shape with the move of six prefabricated module structures that have come together to create the framework for the first phase of the new terminal.

The modules, some nearly as large as a football field, were moved overnight during a two-week period using self-propelled modular transporters along one of DFW’s airside taxiways. The structures were then placed onto the foundations constructed at the Terminal F site, where the facility will now proceed to the next stage of construction. The final module was moved into place on August 8.

This is DFW’s third project to deploy the innovative module-based method to reconstruct or expand its terminal facilities, with the most recent moves being the largest modules for a terminal expansion at any airport.

“This milestone reflects the dedication and vision of the many teams who are building the future of our airport,” said DFW’s CEO Chris McLaughlin. “Together with our partners, we are delivering infrastructure through innovation and collaboration that will serve the growing needs of North Texas while setting the stage for the next era of DFW’s development. By embracing modular construction, we are finding smarter ways to deliver results faster, with less impact on travelers.”

The modules for Terminal F are approximately four times larger than the structures moved earlier this year for the ongoing expansion of Terminal C. The largest of the six modules measured 84.7m long by 41.4m wide and weighed 3,320 tons – about as heavy as 12 Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner widebody aircraft.

“DFW is at the forefront of innovation in terminal construction, continually redefining what’s possible,” commented Mohamed Charkas, DFW’s executive vice president of infrastructure and development. “The time we save using modular construction techniques is crucial for fostering the growth of our community and supporting our airline partners. We are steadfast in our commitment to being an economic engine for North Texas.”

The first phase of the US$4bn Terminal F expansion program is anticipated to open with 15 gates in 2027. The completed project will have a total of 31 gates operated entirely by American Airlines.

