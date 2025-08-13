Hudson to open six new retail concepts at San José Mineta International Airport

Travel retail and food & beverage provider Hudson has won a 12-year contract to bring six new retail concepts to San José Mineta International Airport (SJC) as part of the airport’s wider US$16.9m retail transformation.

The new contract follows a comprehensive request for proposal (RFP) process, which saw San José City Council approve two partners, Hudson and Paradies Lagardère, to manage a new retail concession program at the airport.

Beginning in early 2026, Hudson will open the six stores across more than 620m2 of concessions space in Terminal A and Terminal B at SJC. According to Hudson, the new retail concepts will celebrate the heritage of Santa Clara County and Northern California by featuring local makers and partners in spaces designed to transport travelers to the neighborhoods and region surrounding SJC.

Technology-driven solutions will feature, with in-store technology to engage travelers along their journeys, including digital screens to inform and self-checkout to enable greater convenience and speed.

“SJC sought a retail offering that would appeal to its changing passenger demographic, and we have delivered what we know the airport’s growing number of leisure travelers will love,” said Steve Johnson, president and CEO, North America of Hudson’s parent company Avolta.

“By spotlighting local businesses, offering unique products and experiences, and integrating engaging technology and fast speed of service, we will make travelers happier along their journey through SJC. We appreciate that the City of San José chose Hudson to be a part of this exciting transformation of SJC.”

In Terminal A, Hudson will unveil Sonoma Life, an immersive specialty retail experience that will transport travelers into the picturesque vineyards and wine cellars of Northern California; Willow Glen Market, a hybrid travel essentials store visually inspired by Willow Glen’s colorful storefronts and iconic signs; and SoFA Provisions, a hybrid concept featuring what is reportedly San José’s coolest coffee shop.

In Terminal B, Hudson will debut Santana & Olsen, a hybrid convenience and specialty concept inspired from a day spent exploring the city’s Santana Row, and One San José, which will bring together the energy and imagery of San José’s cultural hotspots in a travel essentials store.

“Partnering with Hudson to launch SJC’s next-generation retail program is one of the airport’s highlights of the year,” said SJC director of aviation Mookie Patel. “Beyond enhancing revenues that are critical to support airport infrastructure and operations, this new retail program will bring some of the best of San José and our region into our terminals, just in time for travelers arriving for the major Bay Area sporting events taking place in 2026.”

Hudson will operate the six new stores with two California-based entrepreneurs and certified Airport Concession Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (ACDBE) partners: Angela Tsay (Oaklandish) and Michael E Washington (Cato Hospitality Group).

In related news, Wingstop, a restaurant that specializes in chicken wings in distinctive flavors, has opened its first Dutch location, at Amsterdam’s Schiphol Airport