Aéroports de Montréal to receive C$1bn loan for capital improvement projects

The Canada Infrastructure Bank (CIB) and ADM Aéroports de Montréal have reached financial close on a C$1bn (US$730m) loan to support large-scale infrastructure improvements at Montréal-Trudeau International Airport.

As passenger demand increases, ADM has begun work on the airport’s Flight Plan 2028-2035, a 10-year, C$10bn (US$7.3bn) capital improvement plan designed to meet demand. The CIB’s investment will help advance projects within the plan.

Landside improvements include the reconfiguration of airport access roads, the construction of new parking and drop-off areas, and a new interface building to connect the future Montreal-Trudeau Airport metro station to the terminal.

Airside and terminal upgrades include systems to increase baggage handling capacity and the construction of a new satellite jetty with additional gates and passenger processing areas.

Other improvements include new infrastructure to optimize aircraft operations, including new taxiways and parking areas to ensure sufficient capacity and operational flexibility.

ADM predicts passenger volumes at the airport to reach 25 million by 2028 and between 30 and 35 million by 2035.

Read about the five-year security plan for Canadian airports here