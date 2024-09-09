Border Express opens distribution facility at Perth Airport.

Spanning four hectares with 13,000m2 under roof, an additional 1,500m2 of awning, 33 parcel loading docks and ample B-double parking, Border Express’s new purpose-built distribution facility at Perth Airport provides a substantial upgrade in space and functionality for the group.

Key benefits of the new site include enhanced loading/unloading capabilities; improved truck handling with the ability to stage and load/unload up to eight B-doubles at a time (up from three); four additional loading docks and three LongReach telescopics to ensure quicker turnaround times; parking for up to 30 B-Double trailers; and room for Border Express to continue its growth and expansion in the Perth region.

The new facility has been designed with sustainability in mind, according to Perth Airport‘s chief property officer, Dan Sweet. “In alignment with our commitment to sustainability certifications for new developments, this building is targeting a 4-Star Green Star Buildings rating, representing best practice in better, healthier and more responsible buildings,” he confirmed.

“The site has been constructed with sustainably sourced materials. It features energy-efficient systems, water-saving fixtures, a 100kWp rooftop solar system and high-quality lighting to ensure occupant comfort.”

Border Express‘s general manager, Rob Walsh, added, “With state-of-the-art facilities and a focus on growth, this investment sets the stage for a brighter future in logistics and transportation services. The new site provides ample room for further expansion and operational efficiency as Border Express continues to grow and serve its customers with excellence.”