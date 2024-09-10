Adelaide Airport upgrades security checkpoint with 3D x-ray bag scanners

Adelaide Airport is rolling out body scanners and 3D x-ray bag scanners across all security screening lanes as part of a significant upgrade of its central security screening point.

The upgraded security experience began on September 7. Once complete, customers will no longer need to remove laptops, tablets or aerosols from their carry-on luggage when passing through the security checkpoint. All works are expected to be completed by late 2025.

Currently, the airport has a mix of screening equipment, which has caused confusion for some customers who are uncertain about what they need to do before being screened. Dermot O’Neill, executive general manager of people, culture and customers at Adelaide Airport, said the equipment upgrade would provide a simpler security experience for customers: “We’ve been very conscious that using different screening equipment hasn’t been ideal for customers, and which in turn has made for an inefficient process. Rolling out the body scanners and 3D x-ray scanners will make things easier both for travelers and for our security teams.”

O’Neill said that Adelaide Airport will be reducing the number of security lanes from seven to six because quicker screening times are expected. However, there will be the capacity to add back in a seventh lane when needed to cater for future demand.

The airport is also improving its security screening technology for checked-in baggage within the terminal’s main baggage handling system.