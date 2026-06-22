Budapest Airport prepares for summer peak with terminal and infrastructure upgrades

Budapest Ferenc Liszt International Airport is implementing a series of passenger-facing and operational developments ahead of the summer peak season.

The upgrades focus on Terminal 2 and are intended to support traffic growth while maintaining operations until the completion of the airport’s longer-term Terminal+ development program.

Passenger processing capacity has been increased with the addition of seven hybrid check-in counters at Terminal 2A. Installed in a former retail area, the counters can operate as either traditional desks or self-service bag-drop units, depending on demand. The expansion also increases self-service baggage handling capacity, enabling passengers to print bag tags and weigh and check in luggage without queuing, where available.

Security screening has also been upgraded. The airport has installed eight new, longer screening lanes designed to improve throughput by enabling more passengers to prepare simultaneously. Automatic boarding pass reader gates have been relocated and expanded to optimize space and increase capacity.

In addition, a new long-stay parking facility, Relax Parking, opened on June 1, adding 2,000 spaces and nearly 50 electric vehicle charging points. The parking lot is connected to the terminal by a shuttle bus running every 15 minutes, with a walking time of approximately 15 minutes.

To improve passenger comfort during the summer, the SkyCourt cooling system is being expanded. Two new high-performance air handling units will be installed to maintain indoor temperatures during periods of high heat.

Alongside passenger-facing upgrades, the airport has also completed several infrastructure projects. The firewater pump house has been renovated, including replacement of 40-year-old pumps and installation of a new diesel-powered pump line with a capacity of at least 45,000 liters per minute. The upgrade is intended to strengthen fire safety systems supporting critical facilities such as hangars, maintenance bases and refueling infrastructure.

Taxiway G, which covers more than 17,000m², has also been refurbished. Works included replacement of the pavement structure with a heavy-duty subbase and basalt concrete surface, installation of a new drainage system, upgraded lighting and new signage.

Budapest Airport said the developments are designed to improve operational efficiency and passenger experience during peak travel periods, while supporting longer-term infrastructure plans.

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