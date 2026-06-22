Belfast International unveils new WHSmith store in departures.

Belfast International Airport, part of the Vinci Airports network, has opened a new WHSmith store in the airside departures concourse, expanding the retail offering available to passengers.

The store stocks a range of products, including food and drink, health and beauty items, books, magazines, travel essentials and a selection of local and international brands, catering to leisure and business travelers. It features a modern design, including a mural reflecting Belfast, along with clear navigation, efficient checkout areas and a layout suited to high passenger flow. Food-to-go options and last-minute travel essentials are also available.

The surrounding area has been expanded, incorporating high ceilings and floor-to-ceiling windows that bring in natural light and offer views across the parking apron.

Andrew Harrison, CEO of UK, international and Australia at WHSmith, said, “We’re excited to bring our world-leading one-stop-shop offer to Belfast International, making it easier than ever for customers in Northern Ireland to get everything they need ahead of their journey. Our new store combines best-in-class design with local character, including a Belfast mural that celebrates the city. This is a strong and growing market, and I look forward to seeing how the store performs throughout our peak summer trading period.”

Dan Owens, CEO of Belfast International Airport, added, “We are really pleased to see this new WHSmith store come to life, particularly given the positive response from our passengers. The size, design and quality of the offer add real value, enhancing both convenience and the overall airport experience.”

The opening forms part of the airport’s ongoing £100m ($134m) investment program to modernize passenger facilities and elevate the overall travel experience.

In related news, Belfast Airport completes first phase of £100m redevelopment