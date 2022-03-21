Brisbane Airport commits to sustainable aviation fuel

Brisbane Airport in Australia has signed the ambition statement of the World Economic Forum’s Clean Skies for Tomorrow 2030 Coalition, agreeing to accelerate the supply and use of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) to 10% by 2030.

As a signatory, Brisbane Airport has committed to working with 100 other airports, airlines, fuel suppliers and industry stakeholders toward this goal. Raechel Paris, executive general manager of governance at Brisbane Airport, said, “Brisbane Airport is proud to support the World Economic Forum in its push toward greater use of SAF. The aviation industry is of critical importance globally, but more so to Australia as we are a large, widely dispersed island nation. Sustainability is at the forefront of our business and we are committed to reducing Brisbane Airport’s impact on the environment by putting in place programs that help us manage and minimize adverse environmental impacts from aviation.”

She continued, “We know nothing can be achieved in an airport alone, and the decarbonization challenge is one that can only be tackled successfully with the collaboration of our airport community. This World Economic Forum initiative is a demonstration of our commitment to that outcome, and we strongly believe it is the right thing to do for our community, our customers and our future.”