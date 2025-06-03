CPK Airport launches zł5bn terminal construction tender

Centralny Port Komunikacyjny (CPK) has launched a tender to select the general contractor for the passenger terminal at the new CPK Airport, to be built between Warsaw and Łódź in Poland.

With an estimated value of more than zł5bn (US$1.3bn), it is the company’s largest tender in 2025 so far. The contract is expected to be signed in 2026, and construction completed by the end of 2031.

Terminal design

The construction process will start with the laying of the foundations in 2026; the tunnel and underground rail station are due by 2029; with the airport opening by the end of 2032 alongside the first section of the Warsaw–Łódź high-speed rail line.

The terminal will initially serve 34 million passengers annually, and wil have the potential to expand to 44 million. The tender allows for future scope expansion without disrupting operations.

The terminal’s planned floor area is approximately 450,000m2. The main terminal building will be connected to passenger piers, so travelers can reach their aircraft directly. At opening, it will have nearly 140 check-in desks, with space reserved for an additional island to increase the number of desks to 170.

The terminal, railway station and interchange were designed by a Foster + Partners and Buro Happold consortium, selected through a tender, in cooperation with over 30 other firms, including NACO, Kuryłowicz & Associates and Cundall. The final design includes over 6,200 drawings and 50 technical reports.

Tender criteria

The call for participation is open until August 29, 2025. In the first stage, CPK will assess requests to participate and shortlist up to five bidders. The bids will be evaluated on criteria such as: price, technology, work organization and warranty conditions. The requirements imposed on contractors include: achieving an annual revenue of zł4bn (US$1bn) in each of the last four financial years; completion, within the last 10 years, of the construction and obtaining occupancy permits for at least two facilities in the aviation sector or non-residential cubature buildings, each worth at least zł300m (US$80m); and the contract director, construction manager and BIM coordinator must have proficiency in Polish at a level that enables the execution of the contract.

According to the selection criteria, contractors applying for the terminal construction contract will receive two points (up to a maximum of 10 points) for each construction project completed within the last 15 years, worth at least zł300m (US$80m) net, involving the construction or reconstruction and obtaining occupancy permits of aviation sector facilities or non-residential cubature buildings located within the territory of EU member states or EFTA member states.

An additional two points will be awarded during the bid evaluation for each construction project completed within the last 15 years, worth at least zł50m net, involving the construction, reconstruction or expansion, along with obtaining occupancy permits, of a passenger airport terminal located within Poland. Contractors can earn up to a maximum of six points for proven experience in this category.

A further two points may be awarded for each construction project completed within the last 15 years, worth at least zł1bn (US$260m), involving the construction or reconstruction of, along with obtaining occupancy permits for, a passenger airport terminal.

Polish economy

This approach to major construction contracts under the ‘CPK Programme’ is designed to boost the Polish economy by keeping public investment funds local, increasing tax revenues and creating jobs in the construction sector.

Dr. Filip Czernicki, CEO of CPK, said, “The requirements set out in this procedure aim to engage entities capable of delivering the contract at a high standard, as well as navigating not only international construction standards but also Polish legal requirements related to the construction process.

“This approach to procurement can offer Polish companies an opportunity to replicate a scenario similar to that seen in Spain, which, thanks to significant infrastructure investments partly funded by the EU, has built a strong construction sector.”

Dariusz Kuś, board member for airport investments at CPK, added, “The tender allows for scope expansion to meet growing demand, ensuring flexibility for changing market needs. We are planning an airport to open in seven years, so must consider future changes now.”

The tender notice has been submitted for publication in the EU Official Journal and posted on CPK’s SmartPZP procurement platform.

For more of the top insights into the future of CPK Airport, read Passenger Terminal World’s exclusive case study, here