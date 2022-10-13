Passenger Terminal Today
Construction & Architecture

Delta unveils revamped home facility at Chicago O’Hare T5

US airline operator Delta Air Lines has completed its move from Terminal 2 (T2) at Chicago O’Hare International Airport (ORD) to its newly renovated home in Terminal 5 (T5).

Delta invested US$50m in enhancing T5 with the addition of a new self-service check-in lobby and self-bag-drop units, making Delta the only global airline at ORD with self-bag-drop.

The modernized T5 concourse features larger and elevated gate areas and an improved Help Center, with expanded concession offerings coming in early 2023.

Ranjan Goswami – SVP, customer experience design, Delta, said, “Delta remains committed to reimagining the entire travel journey, both on the ground and in the air. We’re making major terminal investments across the US to offer a better airport experience that feature more efficient check-ins, quicker connections and truly best-in-class lounge experiences.”

The centerpiece of Delta’s Terminal 5 home is a new Delta Sky Club, covering more than 22,000ft2 (2,040m2). At four times the size of the previous Club in T2, the new lounge includes seating for nearly 400 guests. Modern interior design touches include wrapped columns, signature lighting fixtures, stone countertops and custom furniture.

Claude Roussel, managing director, Delta Sky Club, said, “Chicago is a global city that connects travelers to destinations all around the world, and we wanted to elevate our presence here to give our customers the premium experience they deserve. Guests will find much to love in this new space – in addition to its amenities and stunning design, the T5 lounge offers one-of-a-kind experiences unique to our Club network.”

The Gallery at ORD features pieces curated through Delta Sky Club’s art program and includes large-scale neon art, sculpture and large-scale mixed media works featuring local Chicago artists.

Additional amenities include four premium showers, privacy sound booths for quiet work and a family room for nursing mothers.

Exclusive to this location, Delta customers will be able to board select flights via boarding bridges connected directly to the Club, with two separate gate areas located near the Club entrance and behind the wine bar. The T5 Club is the fourth lounge to be opened by Delta in 2022.

