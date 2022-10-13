Passenger Terminal Today
San Diego Airport achieves highest level of ACI carbon accreditation program

Credit: jeff-schad-imagery-blog-e1665676567566

San Diego International Airport, California, has achieved the highest level of certification under the Airports Council International’s (ACI) Airport Carbon Accreditation (ACA) program – Level 4+ ‘Transition.’

The airport achieved this certification through a series of programs that have increased the use of carbon-free electricity and all-electric vehicles, facilitated carbon-emission reductions by airline and ride-share partners, and enabled carbon-offset purchases by passengers, among other efforts.

The ACI Airport Carbon Accreditation program provides a common framework for active carbon management through six levels of certification. San Diego International is one of only three North American airports to achieve Level 4+ ‘Transition’ certification and the only airport in California to reach the milestone. To achieve Level 4+, SAN has demonstrated that it continues to reduce carbon emissions under its direct control (emissions from building energy use and fleet vehicles), is on a trajectory to meet international net zero emission targets through implementation of its carbon management plan, has offset its remaining direct carbon emissions, and has effectively partnered with tenants responsible for Scope 3 emissions at the airport.

Kimberly Becker, San Diego County Regional Airport Authority president and CEO , said, “Since achieving Level 3+ ‘Carbon Neutrality’ in 2018, our team has been working with our airline partners, ground transportation providers, and passengers to reduce their emissions which is a key component of achieving Level 4+ accreditation. It’s through collaboration that this goal was met and I would like to acknowledge the hard work of the airport authority team and the aviation partners that are committing to new ways of reducing emissions.”

