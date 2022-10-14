Salvador Bahia Airport inaugurates Sustainability Complex

Vinci Airports has announced that Salvador Bahia Airport in Brazil has inaugurated its first Sustainability Complex.

The new compound brings together the terminal’s main environmental initiatives, such as its Effluent Treatment Station (ETE), waste center and a biodiversity center with more than 600m2 designated for the development of fauna and flora conservation actions.

The Sustainability Complex was created with the aim of achieving Vinci Airports’ environmental objectives, which include preserving natural resources, combating climate change and implementing circular economy. The space will also be used to carry out environmental education activities and interact with the airport community.

Recently, Salvador Bahia Airport celebrated Vinci’s Environment Day, a yearly event that brings together all of Vinci’s employees to share and create new projects to protect the environment.

Alessandra Reis, environmental manager at Salvador Bahia Airport, said, “It is because of Vinci Airports’ environmental strategy that we have made considerable progress in just five years. We are the first in Brazil to install a solar plant, to be zero effluent and to stop sending solid waste to landfill, in addition to having reduced our carbon footprint by 30%. The opening of the Sustainability Complex reaffirms our commitment.”