Heathrow launches beauty and wellness campaign across all terminals

Heathrow has launched the Redefine Your Beauty campaign at all four terminals. Running throughout August, September and early October, the event will introduce travelers to the beauty brands available at Heathrow as well as providing exclusive offers and experiences.

Working in close collaboration with retail partner Avolta through its World Duty Free stores, this is the largest joint beauty event to take place at Heathrow. The campaign includes pop-up ‘experiential zones’ and ‘retail activations’ from beauty industry brands.

Dedicated Beauty Bars will offer live masterclasses of popular products, as well as demonstrations of interactive technology such as skin analysis machines and fragrance engraving stations.

In Terminal 5’s Personal Shopper Lounge all passengers have the opportunity to enjoy complementary luxury treatments before their flights, including massages and luxury face treatments.

Shoppers spending £200 (US$268) on three or more beauty items – across skincare, fragrance, suncare and make-up – will receive a free luxury beauty bag filled with products worth up to £200. In addition, Heathrow’s food and beverage outlets will be serving bespoke dishes with a focus on the campaign’s themes of health and well-being.

Heathrow recently announced a new £49bn investment. Read the full story here