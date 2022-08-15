Ferrovial Construction to project manage work at JFK Airport

Ferrovial Construction North America Engineering Services will act as the lead of the technical area of the JFK Airport project management office (PMO).

The technical team encompasses 18 people led by Fernando Santos. In this project, the team will: oversee the day-to-day management of all aspects of design and construction; serve as the principal point of contact with the design and build contractors (DB), working closely with them to reduce cost and risk; establish relationships with the Port Authority across all levels of the organization; maintain a risk register for cost and schedule, tracking risk owner and listing mitigation strategies and actions taken; work closely with the DB to maintain and improve the schedule for the project; coordinate with airline users, concessions managers and other terminal tenants on the design and construction, including fit-out; and review, comment on, and monitor the DB’s plans for safety, security, logistics, and quality assurance and quality control (QA/QC).

Guillermo Ripado, the team’s project manager, said, “The opportunity to leverage our technical project management expertise to ensure optimum project delivery for one of the world’s most recognized and traveled airports is a high point for our company.

“Overseeing the construction of JFK’s new Terminal 1 will allow us to showcase Ferrovial Construction’s depth and breadth of services and will undoubtedly open the door to future opportunities for our business units in leading and managing complex, large-scale projects.”

