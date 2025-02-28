George Bush Intercontinental opens Terminal E ticketing lobby

As part of its US$1.458bn overhaul of international facilities, George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH) in Texas has opened its Terminal E ticketing lobby to create a faster, more seamless passenger experience.

Passengers entering the space are met with floor-to-ceiling windows, flooding the terminal with natural light, and digital art installation The Oculus, designed to transform the passenger experience through “interactive visuals and immersive storytelling about the many layers of Houston’s iconic flavor”, the airport says.

“This is more than just a terminal upgrade – it’s a reimagining of the entire travel experience at Bush Airport. For many travelers, this is their first or last impression of Houston,” said Jim Szczesniak, director of aviation for Houston Airports. “We want that impression to be world-class.”

Easing Terminal C congestion

Terminal C had been handling the overflow of passengers since Terminal E’s check-in closed in 2021, making for a congested terminal. However, with the opening of the newly expanded Terminal E ticketing lobby, United Airlines passengers now have a dedicated space for check-in and security screening. The lobby has 10 TSA lanes, a streamlined layout and the return of curbside drop-offs.

“We’re seeing record numbers of travelers, and they expect a better experience. This new facility is part of a larger vision to make Houston a leader in aviation. Now that Terminal E has its own ticketing and security checkpoint, we’re seeing a much smoother experience across the airport,” Szczesniak said. “Passengers can check in, go through TSA and be at their gates in record time.”

US$1.458bn international facilities overhaul

The US$1.458bn overhaul of IAH’s international facilities is intended to modernize the airport for a larger aircraft, international travel and high-tech security solutions.

By the end of 2025, George Bush Intercontinental Airport will relocate all international airlines from Terminal D to Terminal E. This move will consolidate check-ins, eliminate unnecessary connections and bring all international flights under one roof.

The airport’s vision also includes: additional TSA lanes to further speed up security screening; a high-tech baggage system designed to move 21 million bags annually; more gates for larger aircraft and expanded United Airlines operations; and a next-generation concessions program bringing more Houston-inspired dining options.

In related news, Houston Airports recently announced the completion of Coastal Prairie Fiori, a site-specific, large-scale glass installation by world-renowned American artist Dale Chihuly. Click here to read the full story.