Minneapolis-St. Paul Airport launches Phase 2 of its US$242m Terminal 1 renovations

In partnership with Delta Air Lines and the Metropolitan Airports Commission (MAC), Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport (MSP) in Minnesota has begun the second phase of its US$242m Terminal 1 construction program.

According to the airport, this is the largest interior renovation of concourses and passenger gate areas the airport has conducted. The three-year Airport Modernization Program (AMP) is intended to deliver a unified and modern design across six of the terminal’s seven concourses and approximately 75 Delta gate holdrooms. The first phase of the project began in concourses D and F in November 2023.

Concourse C renovation

The Concourse C work will cover over 17,500m2 and 28 gates. The ceiling and building system work in this concourse will occur in phases. As part of this project, the full length of the Concourse C corridor will be upgraded from carpet to terrazzo. Other improvements will be consistent with the program’s design goals across MAC and Delta operational areas. Delta’s gates remain open during the construction, with the most intense construction work scheduled during overnight hours.

AMP improvements include technology upgrades that include dynamic flight information screens along concourse walkways at every gate; a full refresh of 75 Delta gate areas; new gate seating with power outlets; brighter, more modern and sustainable LED lighting in concourse walkways and gate areas; installation of more accessible and durable terrazzo flooring in concourses C, D and G; new carpet in concourses A, B and F; new wall finishes, including quarter-height granite in public corridors and tile in Delta gate areas; metal panel ceiling system in most concourse walkways; new structural column covers; new carpeting in gate areas to mirror experience at other Delta hub airports; updated gate information display screens; refreshed Delta branding across all gate areas.

Wider development project

Phase two work in Concourse C will be completed by the end of 2024. Along with those improvements, the MAC is investing US$6.5m to improve ramp and jet bridge alignments in concourses B and C, which will result in four fewer gates. This realignment is necessary because the existing alignments were designed to serve smaller regional jets. The gate consolidation and jet bridge improvements will enable Delta to serve larger aircraft and more passengers from those concourse areas.

“Above-the-ceiling upgrades have been the primary focus so far in concourses D and F in the first several months of the program,” said Bridget Rief, vice president of airport development and planning at the MAC, which owns and operates MSP. “Work is now transitioning to more visible improvements going forward, including new carpet or terrazzo flooring, painting and wall enhancements, as well as new podiums, signage and seating in gate areas, all of which will help provide a more exceptional airport experience for our passengers.”

“The AMP is moving into its second phase of updating the terminal and elevating the travel experience for our MSP customers,” said Jeannine Ashworth, vice president of Delta Operations at MSP. “We are grateful for our partnership with the MAC as we work together to establish a seamless and consistent travel experience, no matter at which concourse your journey begins.”

The final phase of the AMP work will begin in 2025 on concourses A, B and G and the skybridge connecting concourses C and G. The MAC is investing US$182.5m in the program; Delta is contributing US$60m.

