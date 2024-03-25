National Renewable Energy Laboratory to explore sustainable energy options at Chicago O’Hare

The Chicago Department of Aviation (CDA) is to partner with the US Department of Energy’s National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) to advise the CDA on environmentally sustainable initiatives as the airport authority progresses its O’Hare 21 capital improvement project.

Headquartered in Colorado, the NREL is a federally funded research and development center created by the US Department of Energy focused on advancing the science and engineering of energy efficiency, sustainable transportation and renewable power technologies. The agreement with NREL will not exceed a three-year period, and the total cost of consultant services will not exceed US$500,000.

The city council’s ordinance

The agreement was made possible when the city council approved the relevant ordinance. The ordinance gives the CDA the authority to enter a series of agreements with the NREL and its operating contractor, the Alliance for Sustainable Energy. The CDA and its design and construction partners will engage with NREL to study and incorporate renewable power technologies into the airport’s new facilities in a cost-effective manner, including the new O’Hare Global Terminal and new satellite concourses planned through the O’Hare 21 Terminal Area Plan.

260 sustainable development projects

“Chicago’s airports have a long history of implementing industry-leading sustainable initiatives at O’Hare and Midway, dating back to 2003, when Chicago introduced the country’s first Sustainable Airport Manual, which has been used on more than 260 development projects at both airports,” said CDA commissioner Jamie L Rhee. “As we look ahead to developing new, passenger-centric facilities through O’Hare 21, we must continue to find creative ways to reduce emissions, minimize energy use, conserve water, reduce waste and educate the traveling public about our work and what they can do to help.”

“O’Hare and Midway International Airports are tremendous engines for economic activity across the region, and tremendous drivers of equity through the CDA’s ongoing commitment to establishing opportunities for minority- and women-owned businesses,” said Mayor Brandon Johnson. “As we continue to embark on O’Hare 21, one of the city’s largest infrastructure projects this decade, this agreement will help ensure the world’s second busiest airport is second to none when it comes to the sustainable growth of the aviation industry.”

In related news, Chicago O’Hare International Airport recently announced it was to receive an additional US$40m in Airport Terminal Program grant funds from US President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, bringing the total amount awarded to the airport to US$90m. Click here to read the full story.