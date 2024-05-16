OMA inaugurates €400m terminal expansion works at Monterrey Airport.

Airport owner Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (OMA) has inaugurated the first phase of a €400m (US$430m) investment program at Monterrey International Airport.

Monterrey International Airport’s €400m investment program

The project will reportedly feature 70 check-in desks, self-service and bag-drop facilities; a 10,000m2 commercial plaza at the heart of the building; a more efficient security check process for departing passengers; an integrated and automated baggage handling system; two piers for additional seating areas and boarding gates; and new and expanded baggage reclaim areas both national and international.

Vinci Airports’ €800m support

This program has been designed by OMA’s team with the support of company’s majority stakeholder, Vinci Airports. It is part of a five-year expansion program intended to increase Monterrey Airport’s passenger service capacity by 50% so it can handle close to 18 million passengers annually. Since 2022 and the acquisition of 29.99% of OMA, Vinci Airports has supported this investment program of over €800m (US$860m) for the expansion and renovation of OMA’s 13 airports.

Nicolas Notebaert, CEO of Vinci Concessions and president of Vinci Airports, said, “I would like to congratulate the OMA and Vinci Airports teams who have successfully completed the first stage of this major project for Monterrey Airport. Vinci Airports’ commitment to OMA is to support the economic growth of northern Mexico, in particular by increasing terminal capacity for passengers and improving their travel experience.”

To find out more about Vinci Airports’ acquisition of Fintech’s 29.99% stake in Mexican airport operator Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (OMA) for a total amount of US$1.17bn, click here.