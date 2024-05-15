Düsseldorf Airport opens art trail for passengers

Visitors to Düsseldorf Airport can now explore relevant, surprising, inspiring and thought-provoking art thanks to the new Art Walk in the terminal.

Temporary installations from local artists Anne Berlit, Gereon Krebber, Matthias Schamp and Paul Schwer will be on show until September 9, 2024, complementing the airport’s permanent works by Heinz Mack, Max Kratz and Olimpia Valesco Ruiz.

Commenting on the opening of the Art Trail, Lars Redeligx, CEO of Flughafen Düsseldorf GmbH, said, “’Art washes away from the soul the dust of everyday life’. This quote by Pablo Picasso hits the nail on the head. The airport is not just a place of transit, it is a place of emotions and can also be a place of inspiration. Hosting a temporary art exhibition here means that travelers experience an unexpected break from the everyday and perhaps even continue their journey with a new perspective.”

According to the airport, Düsseldorf and the Rhine-Ruhr region are among the world’s most important locations for fine art, with major museums, art associations, galleries and art academies.

For the Art Trail, internationally successful and progressive artists from the region were invited to take up the challenge of stepping out of the museum-like ‘white cube’ and dedicating themselves to the functional landscape of the airport between stores and restaurants.

