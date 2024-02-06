Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport selects HOK to design North Concourse expansion

Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport (PHX) in Arizona has selected HOK to design its North Concourse expansion in Terminal 3.

According to HOK, the new six-gate concourse will feature gate lounges integrated with a variety of food, beverage and retail options, clear wayfinding and a sense of place. It will include new connections between Terminals 3 and 4 for easier transfers. A lower level will support airport, airline and vendor operations. Construction is scheduled to begin in 2025.

HOK is serving as the design architect and lead structural engineer, with DFDG Architecture as the local architect. In partnership with the City of Phoenix, the team intends to explore design options that create a great experience for passengers and staff while enabling future flexibility and growth.

The team’s performance-based approach to sustainability reportedly aligns with the commitments of the city and airport to environmental and social responsibility. The project targets a minimum of LEED Silver certification.

“We’re thrilled to collaborate with the city and DFDG on this new concourse,” said Justin Wortman, regional leader of aviation and transportation at HOK. “It will integrate sustainability and technology to set a new standard for aviation.”

