Phoenix Sky Harbor airport to build a 2,000ft cross-field taxiway

The City of Phoenix has approved Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport’s US$260m cross-field taxiway which will span 2,000ft to connect the north and south airfields.

The taxiway is intended to improve the aircraft flow for airfield operations on the west end of the airport. The design has begun on the project and federal environmental approvals are expected late this summer. Approximately US$194m is anticipated to come from monies set aside by the infrastructure package with the balance being paid from passenger facility charges and airport revenues. The airport will receive funding from the City of Phoenix as a result of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law that was passed in 2021 by the US Congress.

The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law will also set aside US$5bn over five years in competitive grants for airport terminal projects, along with other competitive grant opportunities for projects that promote sustainability. Some possible projects to support Phoenix Sky Harbor’s increasing passenger traffic include a second north concourse at Terminal 3, a pedestrian bridge between Terminals 3 and 4, infrastructure improvements at Terminal 4, upgrades to garage lighting, new solar installations, and replacement of fleet vehicles with electric vehicles.

Mayor of Phoenix Kate Gallego said, “This airfield project is another step in connecting Phoenix to the world. As one of the first projects for the city identified for delivery under the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, this new taxiway will reduce aircraft taxi time, improve utilization of all runways, and add capacity for our airline partners. Infrastructure investments like this make our city even more attractive to the global aviation industry including travelers using Sky Harbor.”

Laura Pastor, vice mayor of district four on the Phoenix City Council, said, “When we improve aircraft flow for Sky Harbor, we increase opportunities for our airport around the world – both in business and leisure travel. As a member of our council’s transportation, infrastructure and planning subcommittee, I am consistently looking for opportunities to boost Phoenix’s global connectivity, and this new taxiway will do just that.”