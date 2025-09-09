Skyports to develop Korea’s first vertiport network.

Skyports, the advanced air mobility (AAM) company, has been appointed as the lead vertiport developer for Korea’s first commercial vertiport network on Jeju Island.

The memorandum of understanding (MoU) between Skyports and the Jeju Provincial Council signed on September 5, was announced during the opening ceremony of the 2025 Jeju Global Future Aerospace Confesta, held at Jeju Shinhwa World. The agreement will pave the way for AAM operations in Jeju, ahead of anticipated eVTOL operations launching by 2028.

Skyports announced that it has identified a viable vertiport network for the initial service launch, securing sites and signing agreements with relevant landowners. It will lead in planning and building the vertiports, securing investment and managing business operations, alongside consulting upon and coordinating a suitable aircraft OEM launch partner for the network.

Jeju Province will assist with securing demonstration zones and providing administrative support such as permits and approvals.

Shared vision

Addison Ferrell, director of infrastructure at Skyports, said, “We are honored to be recognized as Jeju’s leading partner for AAM development. This MoU reflects our shared vision to create the infrastructure and operations needed to bring advanced air mobility to life. Jeju’s unique environment makes it the ideal launchpad, and we are committed to ensuring this project becomes a model for Asia and beyond.”

Oh Young-hoon, governor of Jeju Provincial Council, said, “This agreement with Skyports marks a turning point in realizing the new transportation system Jeju has envisioned. By combining Jeju’s unique geographic advantages with world-class technology, we will write a new chapter in the history of future mobility.”

The initial proposed vertiport sites are Jeju International Airport, Jungmun and Seongsan, with further locations mapped out for potential future expansion of the network. The initial routes will look to reduce existing transportation times by approximately 85%, with all routes reducing approximately 60-minute drive times to 9-10 minute flights, according to Skyports.

Jeju Island (dubbed ‘the Hawaii of the East’) is a popular tourist destination in Korea, receiving an average of 13 million visitors per year, with 230 domestic and international flights arriving daily.

With limited ground transportation options and growing sustainability goals from the government, AAM will offer a faster, cleaner and premium transportation option on the island, according to Skyports.

Jeju Island’s AAM ambitions have seen support from the Jeju Provincial Council, since it was designated as a tourism and regional Korea UAM (K-UAM) test zone by the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Transportation (MOLIT). According to Skyports, it has completed the most AAM readiness exercises in comparison to other provinces.

