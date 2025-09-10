iProov announces deployment of biometric solutions in US airports.

The London-based biometric verification company iProov has announced the launch of its services at US airports, starting with Orlando International Airport (MCO).

According to the company, its on-the-move biometric solution is purpose-built to increase operational efficiency, US international traveler arrivals throughput and security at US airports.

Since its deployment at MCO in May 2025, iProov has reported wait times reduced by 65%; travelers processed in under three seconds; throughput of 14 passengers per minute per channel; and 99%+ first-attempt success rate.

The biometric solution is for Enhanced Passenger Processing (EPP), a part of Customs and Border Protection’s (CBP) Airport Modernization efforts to streamline traveler processing by reducing manual systems and increasing security through technology enhancements.

“iProov’s on-the-move biometrics solution for EPP enables seamless, secure travel that creates a new streamlined journey, to the benefit of both travelers and CBP staff,” said Andrew Bud, founder and CEO of iProov. “The successful results at MCO validate the high performance and value of our solution and lay the foundation for a new global standard in border crossing technology.”

Purpose-built for US airport needs

According to iProov, its services have been engineered to meet the unique operational and regulatory requirements of US airports.

Major upcoming events such as this month’s Ryder Cup, the 2026 FIFA World Cup and the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics mean that US airports are facing increasing pressure to improve the arrival throughput of international passengers and reduce wait times without increasing the load on CBP, while maintaining compliance and traveler satisfaction.

iProov’s biometric solution helps meet these demands by being fully compatible with existing CBP traveler verification services. It is reportedly reliable under a variety of lighting conditions thereby facilitating 24/7 use and creating non-stop passenger flow. It uses commercially available hardware, which enables quick and cost-effective installation and maintenance.

EPP enables automatic passenger verification, which allows CPP staff to shift focus to high-priority tasks, reducing bottlenecks and improving the passenger experience.

