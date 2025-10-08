Checkpoint CT enables relaxed liquids rules at Prague Airport

Václav Havel Airport Prague is relaxing its rules for liquids on board aircraft following the deployment of computed tomography (CT) x-ray machines, which began operating in Terminal 2 in May this year and were successfully recertified at the end of August.

The new rules, effective from October 1, enable passengers in Terminal 2 to bring one container of liquid over 100ml up to a volume of two liters per person in hand luggage, in addition to one standard liter bag with containers up to 100ml.

In addition, electronics can remain in passengers’ bags at the checkpoints with CT x-rays scanners.

Prague Airport has purchased six of the CT x-ray machines and plans to purchase two more next year.

As part of the planned modernization of Václav Havel Airport Prague, a central security checkpoint will be built in Terminal 1. The airport is also preparing to modernize Terminal 2 itself, where the current length of the screening line does not allow for the introduction of an even larger volume of liquids without the risk of overloading the system.

“Our goal is to analyze operations in the long term and, in the event of positive results, gradually allow additional volumes of liquids,” said Martin Kučera, the member of the board of directors at Prague Airport responsible for operations and security. “However, we believe that even this partial change is a significant benefit for passengers.”

