Editor’s picks – 10 must-see presentations at Passenger Terminal Conference 2024

With Passenger Terminal Expo 2024 now just a few months away, Passenger Terminal World’s editor Anthony James selects his top picks from this year’s Passenger Terminal Conference, which will feature over 450 speakers, across 15 streams, for three days (16, 17, 18 April, 2024), in Frankfurt, Germany.

With so much content to choose from, covering topics as diverse as advanced air mobility and vertiports, AI, aviation security, border control and facilitation, baggage systems, biometrics, commercial development, customer service, design and planning, environment and sustainability, future trends, IT, retail and wayfinding – plus lots of fantastic networking opportunities – those interested in attending are advised to reserve their conference pass now to avoid missing out.

Editor’s selected highlights:

What: Welcome to Frankfurt and keynote address

When: Tuesday, April 16

Who: Dr. Stefan Schulte, chairman of the executive board and CEO, Fraport AG We are delighted to announce that Fraport AG will be the host airport group for #PTExpoConf 2024, so where better to start our selected highlights than with the opening address and keynote speech from Dr. Stefan Schulte, chairman of the executive board and CEO, Fraport AG, on the first morning of the show. As our host, Fraport will be providing many expert speakers throughout the three-day conference, ensuring delegates are able to benefit from lots of practical insights and relevant case studies. You can read more on Dr. Schulte’s thoughts on the challenges and opportunities ahead, here.

What: Red Sea International Airport, an airport experience unlike any other

When: Wednesday, April 17

Who: Joe Stratford, executive director, projects (airports) – Red Sea Global & Martin Neilan, aviation director, Pascall + Watson

Discover how a new international airport, designed by Foster + Partners, is set to become the jewel in the crown of a bold plan to boost tourism in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, in a joint presentation that will discuss the project’s key challenges, solutions and progress updates. The speakers will also highlight how they plan to deliver the functionality, sustainability and exclusivity needed to create an outstanding airport experience for guests. You can read more about the project in an exclusive feature first published in the January 2024 issue of Passenger Terminal World.

What: A game-changer in travel – it’s all in on AI

When: Wednesday, April 17

Who: Daniel Williams, CTO aviation, Microsoft UK

We can’t have a top 10 without including the hottest subject of the decade – namely, AI. Microsoft’s Daniel Williams is set to delve into AI’s impact on personalized customer experiences, efficient travel planning, seamless booking, enhanced safety and sustainable solutions, as part of the ‘Technovation’ stream on the second day. “In terms of how it [AI] is used today, we have only just scratched the surface,” Williams told Passenger Terminal World in an exclusive feature published in the January 2024 issue. “New use cases and applications for AI are emerging constantly and the technology is set to define the future of travel.”

What: Digitalizing the passenger journey: Bangalore’s success story of leveraging biometrics

When: Tuesday, April 16

Who: Hari Marar, managing director and CEO, Bangalore International Airport & Sumesh Patel, president, Asia-Pacific, SITA

Indian airports continue to invest in smart technologies to increase efficiency and streamline the passenger journey, which is vital to ensure strong and sustainable growth. With 36 airlines and 30+ million departing passengers per year, Bangalore Airport (BIAL) is one of the fastest-growing airports in India and is leading in the adoption of biometrics. Learn how BIAL is using a state-of-the-art biometric solution to enable faster passenger processing and smoother passenger experiences, stimulate growth and bring the benefits of digital travel nationwide. PTW recently spoke to BIAL about its stunning new ‘terminal in a garden’, and the airport is clearly one to watch.

What: Is it worth it? Turning passenger experience into revenue

When: Tuesday, April 16

Who: Elisabeth Sailer, chief commercial officer, Munich Airport NJ LLC

Part of the commercial development – retail, concessions, media, experience conference track, Elisabeth will chair a panel discussion on how to best ensure the investment in terminal infrastructure and the passenger experience can help grow the bottom line. Elisabeth has overseen the redevelopment of Newark Airport’s Terminal A, which opened successfully in January 2023. Sailer and her team are responsible for the commercial program at the new terminal, as well as the overall passenger experience and related improvements, and is therefore well placed to examine how airports can get a return on their investment in new facilities. Read more about Newark’s new Terminal A, and how it has used digital signage to create a sense of place, in this feature in PTW‘s January 2024 issue.

What: Terminal 3: developing a retail experience alongside tomorrow’s passengers’ needs

When: Tuesday, April 16

Who: Nina Kristin Gür, VP retail key account management, Fraport AG & Simon Black, executive managing director, Newmark

Continuing the retail theme, come along and discover how Frankfurt Airport is in the middle of finalizing its retail programming for its newest terminal addition, set to go into operation in less than 2.5 years. The targets have been set high, especially for the international marketplace and pier, with a view to making the 6,000m2 of retail space in this area a special experience for every passenger. The aim is to offer a unique mix of international and German brands to serve all age groups, but with a strong focus on younger consumers, with each single concept designed to generate a ‘wow’ experience. For more on the latest retail trends, check out this feature on luxury spend, from PTW’s most recent issue.

What: From a decline to improving the passenger experience at Schiphol

When: Tuesday, April 16

Who: Mieke Struik, senior manager business platform commercial, Royal Schiphol Group

Last year’s Passenger Terminal Conference host airport, Schiphol, will reveal how it has set itself the goal to become Europe’s best rated hub airport in the next five years. Currently rated #8 according to the ASQ Benchmark, the airport will reveal the plans in place to get back to the top and how it is shifting gears from NPS to CSAT and how it breaks passenger satisfaction down into seven pillars, and what to prioritize. Discover how Schiphol is using digital tools to improve the passenger experience in this exclusive PTW interview.

What: A VR tour through the security checkpoint of the future

When: Wednesday, April 17

Who: Matthias Zahn, security compliance/quality manager, Vienna International Airport & Gernot Pöchgraber, leader of the research group for process innovation, Vienna International Airport and Technical University of Vienna

TU Vienna will reveal how it has been developing a fully automated security checkpoint, with the aim of achieving a resource saving of up to 35%, as a solution for a lack of security staff, as well as adhering to the highest-possible security standards and delivering a stress-free passenger experience, during the aviation security, technology, process and people conference track. This year will see the first pilot installation of the new system at an airport, with delegates able to experience its key features via demonstrations delivered live on stage with the help of virtual reality.

What: Protecting the cyberspace of the world’s busiest international airport

When: Thursday, April 18

Who: Tareque Choudhury, vice president, technology, Dubai Airports

Another highlight taken from the aviation security, technology, process and people track, we turn our attention to cybersecurity. In an age where digital security is as crucial as physical safety, this presentation delves into the multifaceted approach required to safeguard the cyberspace of the world’s busiest international airport. It will talk through the unique cybersecurity challenges faced by such critical infrastructure, including the need to protect sensitive passenger data, ensure uninterrupted flight and ground operations, and guard against potential cyber threats ranging from data breaches to terrorism.

What: Lessons learned from the industry’s first multi-airport AODB implementation

When: Thursday, April 18

Who: Leyla Akgez-Laakso, CIO, Finavia & Yannick Beunardeau, VP airport IT and airline operations, EMEA, Amadeus

PTW is looking forward to discovering how a cloud-based multi-airport AODB is delivering improved operational performance across 20 Finavia airports. The new multi-airport AODB is fully delivered from the cloud, which improves the quality and granularity of flight and passenger insights available. The new approach supports better on-time performance, new remote working models, optimized resource management and centralized decision making. This is the first implementation of a multi-airport AODB in the cloud and an early opportunity to understand Finavia’s experience. You can read more about Amadeus’ thoughts on the use of technology to better predict and manage disruption in aviation, in this exclusive opinion.

