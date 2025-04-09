BREAKING NEWS: Singapore Changi named World’s Best Airport at 2025 Skytrax World Airport Awards

Singapore Changi has reclaimed its crown as the World’s Best Airport 2025 in the Skytrax World Airport Awards, held at PTE World in Madrid, April 9. This is the 13th time in the history of the awards that Singapore Changi has received this top accolade. The airport also received three other major awards, for the World’s Best Airport Dining, the World’s Best Airport Washrooms and the Best Airport in Asia.

Doha’s Hamad International Airport, the former three-times winner of World’s Best Airport, ranked second and also received the award for World’s Best Airport Shopping and Best Airport in the Middle East.

Hamad was followed by Japan’s Tokyo Haneda Airport, which moved up from fourth to third in the global ranking and was also named the World’s Cleanest Airport (Major Airport), World’s Best Domestic Airport and as delivering the World’s Best Airport PRM & Accessible Facilities.

Seoul Incheon Airport in South Korea ranked No. 4 globally and also won the award for World’s Best Airport Staff.

Yam Kum Weng, CEO of Changi Airport Group, said, “Changi Airport is honored to be named by Skytrax as the World’s Best Airport for the 13th time. It is indeed gratifying to receive this recognition, and this certainly encourages us to continue to strive to provide the best travel experience. We thank all our passengers for their vote of confidence. And we’re especially grateful to the Changi Airport community, whose unwavering commitment to service excellence has made this award possible. As air travel continues to grow, we look forward to welcoming passengers to experience the magic at Changi Airport.”

Edward Plaisted, CEO of Skytrax, said, “It is a great achievement for Singapore Changi Airport to receive the highest award as the World’s Best Airport 2025, this being a record-breaking 13th time in the awards history that it has scooped this award. The diversity and expansive choice of dining outlets is also recognized, with Changi Airport winning the award for the World’s Best Airport Dining. With washrooms being a major driver of customer satisfaction during their airport experience, we congratulate Singapore Changi on receiving the first ever World’s Best Airport Washrooms award.”

More Skytrax World Airport Awards highlights

The 2025 World Airport Awards ceremony started with the latest Skytrax Airport Star Rating presentations. At the ceremony, Indonesia’s Jakarta Soekarno-Hatta International T3 and King Abdulaziz International T1in Saudi Arabia were both awarded 4-Star Airport Rating. Airports awarded the 5-Star Terminal Rating included Vietnam’s Da Nang International T2, Bangalore’s Kempegowda International T2, Haikou Meilan International in China, Houston’s William P. Hobby Airport, New York’s LaGuardia Terminal B, Shanghai Hongqiao International in China, Singapore Changi, Italy’s Rome Fiumicino and Hamad International.

Chubu Centrair International Airport in Japan was a repeat winner of the World’s Best Regional Airport award, while Paris CDG Airport received the award for the World’s Best Low-Cost Airline Terminal for its Terminal 3, and was also named the Best Airport in Europe for a third successive year. Taiwan Taoyuan International won the World’s Best Airport Baggage Delivery award.

Denmark’s Copenhagen Airport won the World’s Best Airport Security Processing, and Hong Kong International was deemed to have the World’s Best Airport Immigration. Rome Fiumicino Airport was named the Best Airport in Southern Europe, Finland’s Helsinki-Vantaa Airport the Best Airport in Northern Europe, and Hungary’s Budapest Airport once again as Best Airport in Eastern Europe. Germany’s Munich Airport maintained a strong performance, being recognized as the Best Airport in Central Europe, and Hilton Munich Airport received the Best Airport Hotel in Europe award. Cape Town Airport was the major award winner in Africa, receiving the award as the Best Airport in Africa and Best Airport Staff Service in Africa. The USA’s Houston Airport System was recognized as providing the World’s Best Airport Art for the third successive year.

Bahrain International was named the World’s Cleanest Airport in the category for airports handling under 25 million passengers annually. Germany’s Berlin Brandenburg Airport collected the award for the World’s Most Improved Airport with an impressive global rating improvement on previous years. Istanbul Airport in Turkey received the award for the World’s Most Family Friendly Airport.

Crowne Plaza Changi Airport collected the award for the World’s Best Airport Hotel and the Best Airport Hotel in Asia. TWA Hotel New York JFK received the award as the Best Airport Hotel in North America for the second time.

Hyatt Regency Shenzhen was named the Best Airport Hotel in China and Taj Bangalore won the award as the Best Airport Hotel in India & Central Asia. Delhi Airport was again named the Best Airport in India & South Asia, and Hyderabad International received the award for Best Airport Staff Service in India & South Asia. Bangalore International collected the award for the Best Regional Airport in India & South Asia.

To view the full list of this year’s Skytrax winners, click here

