PTE Day 3: Fusion Processing collaborates with Construct Invest on automated buses for airports

Fusion Processing has partnered with Construct Invest to collaborate on delivering automated vehicles to transport passengers at airports.

Fusion Processing can now offer airports an integrated transportation solution featuring a new generation of zero-emission, fully automated AV Level 4 buses designed to streamline airport operations and enhance the traveler experience.

Fusion Processing says its CAVstar Automated Drive System has a proven track record of performance and energy efficiency. It points to its own in-depth analysis of vehicle performance over 90,000km, which has revealed that the automated buses achieved a 7% energy saving compared to manually driven counterparts. Fusion Processing expects this figure to increase to 20% in urban environments.

The use of automated buses in airport ground transportation networks offers numerous operational advantages. These include increased safety through the elimination of human error; significant reductions in fuel, tire and brake wear due to the inherently gentle driving style of the CAVstar system; and lower operating costs across the board. Initial modeling suggests an operational cost saving of around 30%.

In suitable environments, the CAVstar system also enables the driver in the cab to be replaced by a remote operator capable of overseeing multiple vehicles simultaneously, providing a further boost to efficiency and personnel use.

“Airports seek increased efficiency in their ground transportation networks as they aim to reduce their carbon footprints and realize cost savings,” said Jim Hutchinson, CEO of Fusion Processing. “We’re working in partnership with Construct Invest and can now offer airports an integrated transport solution featuring fully automated buses utilising our CAVstar ADS to reduce costs, improve sustainability and safety, and offer a better service for passengers.”

Construct Invest is accelerating the development and deployment of autonomous vehicle technologies in real-world environments, and sees the integration of Fusion’s systems as a key enabler for its mission.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Fusion Processing into the Construct Invest’s consortium,” said Karsten Baltzer, CEO, Construct Invest. “Fusion’s CAVstar technology is not only field-proven but also aligns perfectly with our commitment to sustainable and innovative transport solutions.”

Fusion Processing and Construct Invest are demonstrating their solution this week at PTE World (Passenger Terminal Expo & Conference), which is taking place April 8-10 in Madrid, Spain.