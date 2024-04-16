PTE DAY 1: AeroCloud unveils launches across three product suites 

AeroCloud has unveiled new launches and enhancements across three product suites: its AI-driven intelligent airport management (iAM) platform, its AeroCloud Optic computer vision product and its passenger processing solutions.

These combined products are intended to give airport leaders a true 360° view of their operations and passenger experiences for real-time visibility. The new solutions also include AeroCloud Billing and a range of self-service kiosks.

AeroCloud Optic is a passenger tracking and counting solution that is reportedly the first of its kind to tap into existing CCTV, enabling airport managers to harness real-time passenger flow data and make artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning-led improvements to operations and passenger experiences.

Designed specifically for airports’ billing needs, AeroCloud Billing automates and streamlines airport billing for airport services, including loading bridge use, fueling and hangar storage. Billing integrates with AeroCloud’s broader iAM platform modules to ensure the accuracy of fees invoiced to airlines and avert revenue leakage, driving growth for airport stakeholders.

Also being unveiled at the show is AeroCloud’s range of self-service bag drop (SSBD) and self-service check-in (CUSS) kiosks that are intended to create a fast, frictionless passenger experience. The kiosks plug into AeroCloud’s CUPPS Manager to strengthen real-time monitoring and management of the passenger journey to enable proactive decision making and maximize revenue from passengers.

At the show, Uri Guterman, vice president of product at AeroCloud Systems, explained, “PTE is one of the biggest shows in the industry. This is an amazing opportunity to showcase the products that we’ve recently launched and the ones we’re about to launch. We have some really interesting new modules within our offerings that provide the AeroCloud 360 experience – a phrase that you can see everywhere on our booth here. The idea behind the AeroCloud 360 experience is our ability to provide curved gates solutions that can make the experience for passengers more enjoyable and help airports optimize their operations and increase their revenue. This solution ensures passenger movement is streamlined to deliver passengers into the retail zones faster.”

George Richardson, co-founder and CEO of AeroCloud, said, “We have seen a seismic shift to capacity expansion to drive growth at airports globally. Legacy technology cannot cut it anymore and that’s why AeroCloud continues to be the fastest-growing platform of its kind. We’re supporting the fastest-growing airports worldwide through lower cost of ownership, rapid implementation and world-class customer service. That’s in our DNA. I am extremely proud of our team for delivering new innovations that support our 360 experience that’s benefitting our customers worldwide.

“While not all our customers will be harnessing every platform module today, we’re able to scale with customer needs to meet growing demand. With more data at airport operators’ fingertips, we are seeing brilliant results. We are excited to share our solutions with airports at PTE so they see the value for themselves in real time.”

To find out more about AeroCloud’s products, visit Booth D190.

This week, there’s only one place to be – if you haven’t already done so, register for your free FastTrack entry code now!