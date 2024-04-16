PTE DAY 1: ADB Safegate demonstrates visual docking guidance systems

ADB Safegate is at Passenger Terminal Expo to discuss its new contract with Fraport to modernize Frankfurt International Airport’s advanced visual docking guidance systems (A-VDGS) with its Safedock X system.

The project includes the replacement of all Safedock T1 systems with 117 Safedock X units, as well as the installation and commissioning of AiPRON Manager, an Airside 4.0 platform that ensures futureproof operations.

With completion scheduled for mid-2026, the project is expected to deliver improved detection capability in low-visibility conditions, such as fog, heavy rain or snowfall, thanks to the addition of a radar sensor in the Safedock X. The Ramp Information Display System (RIDS) function of the Safedock X ensures better situational awareness for pilots and ground crew with a larger and more advanced display. Integrated cameras in the new systems are intended to provide full monitoring of the ramp activities.

Visitors to ADB Safegate’s booth at the expo can experience a live demonstration of Safedock X and AiPRON Manager.

At the show, Frank Wunderlich, vice president of ADB Safegate’s Central Eastern Europe division, said, “This partnership is not just about delivery of systems, it’s also about sharing our common roadmaps, sharing our vision for the future for technologies and developing features needed for the future operations of Frankfurt Airport. It will be a very important and innovative project. The main aim is to make Fraport operations smarter, safer and more efficient, and also more sustainable.

“I think this show is more visionary than any other show out there right now. Here at PTE, we’re having more conversations with people from operational departments at the airports – who are now becoming the real decision makers, rather than the traditional technology department heads as it used to be.”

Rainer Baier, senior project manager of airside systems at Fraport, stated, “The continuous modernization of the flight operating systems at Frankfurt Airport is a strategic priority, and the introduction of the Safedock X marks a significant milestone in our journey. Compared with its predecessor, the Safedock T1, this latest generation offers many innovative additions that significantly enhance the range of functions available to the airport.”

“We are looking forward to continuing our long-term and strategic partnership with Fraport by incorporating our latest innovative technologies supporting the digitalization of the apron,” said Judith Kruse, regional sales manager of apron at ADB Safegate. “Together, we can accelerate our shared digital transformation and automation journey while contributing to Fraport’s growth and sustainability goals.”

