PTE DAY 2: Leonardo Automation showcases its crossbelt technology

At the expo, Leonardo Automation is showcasing its Multisorting Baggage Handling System (MBHS) crossbelt technology, which has been designed to streamline handling processes, optimize throughput and minimize delays and errors.

To demonstrate the solution’s ability to revolutionize the efficiency and reliability of airport baggage systems, the company is also presenting a case study of an installation at Denver Airport in Colorado. The contract, worth over €25m (US$27m) was to remove the root cause of inefficiencies due to labor-intensive, manual sortation and Southwest Airlines’ tail-to-tail transfer bag approach.

Leonardo’s solution comprises 1 MBHS crossbelt sorter with three induction lines for a total length of about 500m to serve 94 destinations. There are also two conveyor-based bag buffers. The system features additional technological innovations including advanced IT systems for management, flow management software for intelligent routing and a diagnostic system.

MBHS reportedly enabled the partners to streamline the entire sorting process, optimize the use of resources and minimize operation expenses, ultimately leading to cost savings by reducing the cost per bag in the system. Furthermore, this implementation is expected to contribute to a substantial improvement in aircraft turnaround time, translating into shorter layovers and resulting in improved flight schedules and increased customer satisfaction. The technology is also projected to improve working conditions and ergonomics for Southwest’s staff.

At Passenger Terminal Expo, Riccardo Majorana, vice president of sales and business development in Leonardo’s automation business unit, said, “We are thrilled to be part of this year’s fair once again. It’s not just a chance to reconnect with our loyal customers but also an opportunity to introduce ourselves to new faces among the countless visitors who grace these grounds annually. With a vast network of contacts expected to visit our booth, we eagerly anticipate welcoming them, particularly to Leonardo’s exclusive event today (Wednesday, April 17), where our booth will transform into a lively cocktail event from 5pm onward. This fair holds immense significance for our baggage handling system business globally, serving as a prime platform to showcase our cutting-edge technology, such as the crossbelt sorter, and garner stellar references year after year.”

To find out more about Leonardo Automation’s products, visit Booth D61.

This week, there’s only one place to be – if you haven’t already done so, register for your free FastTrack entry code now!