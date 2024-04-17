PTE DAY 2: Desko presents its latest all-in-one ID scanner

Desko is presenting its latest solution at Passenger Terminal Expo: the Penta Scanner 4X, an all-in-one ID scanner with a housing design optimized for both self-service integration and desktop use.

The company says the Penta Scanner 4X is its most flexible ID scanner. It combines established Desko Penta technology in a multifunctional housing for desktop use and integration in existing self-service solutions such as e-gates, kiosks and counters.

Ewald Plössner, business development manager at Desko, said, “For more than 20 years, Passenger Terminal Expo has been the most important event in our trade show calendar. For us, it provides the perfect platform to present our product range and discuss the latest airline/airport innovations with industry professionals from all over the world.”

To find out more about Desko’s products, visit Booth A52.

