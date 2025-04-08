PTE DAY 1: New name, new look, same top-quality content

Following the opening of the show in Madrid by Javier Marín, executive vice chairman of Aena, Peter Massey, commercial director at UKi Media & Events, announced the rebrand of Passenger Terminal Expo & Conference to PTE World.

Massey said, “Why the change? Well, many of you have been calling us PTE for years, so we thought it was about time that we officially rebranded as PTE and to make our informal identity to the world official.

“Please don’t worry, while you’ll notice box-fresh logo and branding, we assure you that the core experience, quality, content and networking that define our events will continue to meet the exacting standards that you expect from us.

“Looking ahead, we’re hopping to London for PTE World 2026 and we’re excited about the significant aviation growth planned for the city’s network of airports, with Luton’s approved expansion, Heathrow’s much anticipated third runway, Gatwick’s proposed emergency runway activation, modernization plans for Stansted, and London City. London’s airports are projected to handle an extra 83 million passengers by 2043 and we think that the city will be the perfect backdrop, after the success of Madrid this year.”

Show visitors can find out more about the plans for 2026 at the PTE Lounge at the back of Hall 10.

PTE World 2025 is on April 8, 9 & 10 at IFEMA in Madrid. Click here for more PTE World news and below to register for the conference and your FREE expo pass