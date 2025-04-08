PTE DAY 1: All the action from the first day of PTE World 2025

The exhibition halls have been humming with excitement since the doors opened today at PTE World in Madrid. Visitors are flocking to see the very latest products, services and technologies to enhance efficiency, safety and the passenger experience for airports across the globe. Here’s just a taste of what’s been catching their eyes on the first day of the show.

Arconas unveils Meanwhile lounge seating for airports

Arconas has launched its new product, Meanwhile, at PTE World. This lounge seating is designed to enhance the passenger experience and complement the company’s tandem seating lines, offering style and comfort without sacrificing capacity.

“Airports are redefining the passenger experience with more inviting, diverse and functional spaces,” said Lynn Gordon, VP of business development. “At Arconas, we’re committed to supporting this evolution with our wide range of products. That’s why we’re excited to introduce Meanwhile – a fresh take on lounge seating. We look forward to connecting with industry leaders to explore new ways to create more dynamic, passenger-friendly spaces together.”

Booth: 1210

Sharp/NEC prioritizes safety, security and sustainability

Sharp/NEC is presenting its purpose-designed solutions for the aviation industry at PTE World 2025, including the Sharp MultiSync M and P Series of professional large-format displays. The company is demonstrating the flexibility of the latter’s modular design with customizable Raspberry Pi and Intel SDM slot-in computing.

Simon Hayes, business segment lead for aviation and transportation at Sharp/NEC Display Solutions Europe, said, “As the aviation sector continues to optimize every aspect of ground operations, robust digital display solutions offer a simple yet dependable approach to improving efficiency.”

Booth: 9424

HID demonstrates biometrics for faster passenger processing

HID, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy, is demonstrating its innovative technologies for passenger verification. Technologies include AI-powered, ethically built facial recognition that instantaneously matches travelers against secure databases; fingerprint biometric systems; advanced ID document and ticket readers that eliminate human error; and intelligent e-gates powered by facial recognition and ID document reading technologies, which reduce processing times and enhance security. HID and Assa Abloy are delivering private demos at Booth 1725 this week.

Rob Sutton, director of solution enablement for aviation and travel at HID, explained, “People are becoming more comfortable with the use of biometrics, and the technology definitely increases the efficiency with which people can get through an airport.”

Booth: 1725

Sellex showcases its timeless, durable seating solution for passenger terminals

Sellex is showcasing its Aero Bench. Installed in airports including Geneva and Copenhagen, Aero’s minimalist, high-resistance structure is durable because it is made from aluminum and stainless steel – ideal for high-traffic areas. Its versatile configurations adapt to diverse passenger needs, and its electrification system offers integrated power and USB sockets.

Sellex is interested in hearing from architects and airport planners about how seating solutions can improve passenger comfort, connectivity and space optimization in high-traffic areas.

Miguel Jiménez, general manager at Sellex, said, “Exhibiting at PTE World lets us connect with professionals shaping the future of transportation hubs. We’re delighted to showcase how our benches enhance passenger comfort and efficiency.”

Booth: 1220

Traka displays award-winning intelligent key cabinets and modular asset lockers

Traka’s experts are attracting visitors to the company’s booth with hands-on demonstrations that show how key and asset management affect operations and security within airports worldwide. On show are the Touch Pro key cabinets, which safely store keys for an array of airport departments and include varying access levels to ensure staff can only remove keys they’re authorized to use. Traka is also showcasing its modular asset management lockers, which store vital shared assets, including radios, scanners, tablets and laptops.

Mike Hills, Traka UK business development manager, said, “Our integrated solutions automate and improve processes and procedures, creating a sense of ownership while reducing loss and damage to company assets. We are excited to meet with our friends and customers at PTE World 2025 and to showcase our latest solutions.”

Booth: 1732

Aviation Solutions spotlights products that boost revenue and optimize turnaround operations

Aviation Solutions – by Schiphol Group is showcasing two solutions, Travor and Deep Turnaround.

Travor transforms fragmented digital touchpoints into a seamless passenger journey, improving wayfinding, communication and non-aeronautical revenue.

Deep Turnaround improves on-time performance by detecting delays up to 40 minutes in advance, providing real-time and historic turnaround insights.

Aviation Solutions – by Schiphol Group wants to hear from airport leaders and experts about their challenges in passenger engagement and turnaround optimisation, so that they can collaborate to drive innovation and create smarter operations.

“At PTE World, we’re excited to be showing how Travor and Deep Turnaround are transforming airports worldwide,” said Marcel Stroop, go-to-market director at Aviation Solutions – by Schiphol Group. “This event is a great opportunity to share insights and shape the future of aviation.”

Booth: 1230

Beonic showcases AI tech to revolutionize airport management

The star of Beonic’s display is the Beonic platform, an advanced, AI-powered solution for airport operations. It allows airports to respond to fluctuating passenger demand in real time, predict future demand and optimize resources to ensure a seamless passenger journey. The platform integrates with existing airport systems, making it adaptable to different operational environments and providing actionable insights that help airports increase operational efficiency while enhancing the passenger experience.

“We’re excited to be here at PTE World, sharing how Beonic’s platform is transforming the way airports operate,” said the company’s CEO, Billy Tucker. “By harnessing the power of AI and real-time data, we’re not just optimizing staffing and reducing delays, we’re creating seamless, stress-free journeys for passengers from curb to gate.”

Booth: 9702

AeroCloud displays its full lineup of innovative airport tech

AeroCloud is showcasing its latest technologies at PTE World, including AeroCloud Optic, for real-time insights into passenger flow; AeroCloud FIDS; a self-bag-drop kiosk; a CUSS kiosk – in partnership with ImageHolders; a CUPPS mobile cart, which enables check-in from anywhere in the terminal; a biometric face pod; AOS product suite, which streamlines operations with smart flight and gate management tools; and AeroCloud billing.

“I’m approaching this year’s PTE World with a clear mission: to maximize its value for AeroCloud and the industry leaders I connect with,” said George Richardson, the company’s CEO and co-founder. “We’re actively expanding across the EU and USA and exploring opportunities in India, South America, Australia, and Africa. PTE is the perfect place to engage with airport operators, biometric solution providers and passenger processing experts in these regions.”

AeroCloud is giving away a Ducati Motorbike to one visitor at the show. The winner will be announced on Wednesday, April 9, at 3:45pm!

Booth: 1510

