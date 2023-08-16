Passenger Terminal Conference 2024 issues call for speakers!

Submissions are now open for potential speakers to join the conference lineup at Passenger Terminal Expo and Conference 2024, taking place at Messe Frankfurt, Germany, April 16-18, 2024.

Conference topics include accessibility and assisted travel; advanced air mobility (AAM); vertiports and infrastructure; airport cities, regions and transportation connections; airport design, planning and development; airport design, planning and development – Middle East and Asia; aviation security, border control and facilitation; commercial development – retail, concessions, media, experience; customer service, passenger and personnel experience; digital identity and wallets in travel; environment and sustainability; facilities management and safety; future airports; increasing airport capacity and flexibility; management and operations – airside; technovation in AI and digital transformation; technovation in baggage, systems and integration; and technovation in seamless and touchless passenger journeys.

Speakers will share their knowledge, insights and experience, as well as ideas and solutions for challenges facing airports and airlines, plus their vision and planning for the future. They will provide case studies and insight into some of the world’s most recent and complex projects. Extra discussion times will be included to enable highly detailed discussions on specialist and technical subjects. Applications from airports, airlines, authorities, regulators and government agencies will be given priority. Additionally, trials, case studies, lessons learned, best practices and research are of particular interest, as well as the process of preparing and implementing them.

To find out more and complete the online conference proposal form, click here.