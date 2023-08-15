Fraport Tennessee launches eight leasing opportunities at Nashville Airport

Airport retail developer Fraport Tennessee has launched eight leasing opportunities at Nashville International Airport (BNA).

The locations will occupy 15,640ft2 of space in the soon-to-be expanded Concourse D. The extension is part of the airport’s New Horizon expansion phase to accommodate growth for up to 35 million passengers. The design work for the extension has already commenced.

The additional terminal area will bring five new gates to the current six, eight concessions locations and similar finishes and designs with high ceilings and expansive, inviting node areas for travelers. The expansion will also feature a new open-air veranda for travelers at the end of the concourse. The three food and drink locations, three retail/service locations, and two hybrid locations will be available for handover and construction start in February 2025.

The competitive request for proposal (RFP) process opened on Tuesday, August 15, 2023. Proposals are due by September 12, 2023, by 5:00pm CT. Fraport Tennessee has invited qualified and interested proposers to a workshop for information on RFP goals, details, proposal submission requirements and timelines. New operators are also encouraged to attend an in-person or virtual workshop this month.

Matt Jennings, vice president of Fraport Tennessee, said, “We congratulate the Metropolitan Nashville Airport Authority on its tremendous growth and banner year! We opened 25 more new shops and restaurants over the past 18 months and are thrilled to embark on this next phase of development. Visitors will have more retail and dining choices with Tennessee flair and much more to discover at BNA.”

