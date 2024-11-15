Passenger Terminal Conference releases 2025 agenda

The agenda for Passenger Terminal Conference 2025, taking place on April 8 and 9 in Madrid, Spain, is now live and available to view, here.
A staple for aviation industry leaders and influencers, Passenger Terminal Conference hosts 1,750+ attendees from around the world, including board members, CEOs, managers and their teams. This year’s conference will engage and inspire through the extensive knowledge and experience of over 400 industry experts.
The conference tracks for 2025’s show include:
- Accessibility and Assisted Travel
- Advanced Air Mobility (AAM), Vertiports and Infrastructure
- Airport Cities, Regions and Transport Connections
- Airport Design, Planning and Development
- Airport Design, Planning and Development – Middle East and Asia Pacific
- Aviation Security, Technology, Process and People
- Commercial Development, Retail, F&B, Concessions and Experience
- Customer Service, Passenger and Workforce Experience
- Digital Identification (and Wallets) in Travel
- Environment and Sustainability
- Facilities Management and Safety
- Future Airports
- Increasing Airport Capacity and Flexibility
- Management and operations – increasing capacity and efficiency, airside
- Technovation
These topics are subject to change and addition.
For more information on Passenger Terminal Expo 2025, (April 8, 9 & 10 at IFEMA, in Madrid, Spain) and to register for the free-to-attend exhibition that takes place alongside the conference (rates apply), click here.