Passenger Terminal Conference releases 2025 agenda

The agenda for Passenger Terminal Conference 2025, taking place on April 8 and 9 in Madrid, Spain, is now live and available to view, here.

A staple for aviation industry leaders and influencers, Passenger Terminal Conference hosts 1,750+ attendees from around the world, including board members, CEOs, managers and their teams. This year’s conference will engage and inspire through the extensive knowledge and experience of over 400 industry experts.

The conference tracks for 2025’s show include:

Accessibility and Assisted Travel

Advanced Air Mobility (AAM), Vertiports and Infrastructure

Airport Cities, Regions and Transport Connections

Airport Design, Planning and Development

Airport Design, Planning and Development – Middle East and Asia Pacific

Aviation Security, Technology, Process and People

Commercial Development, Retail, F&B, Concessions and Experience

Customer Service, Passenger and Workforce Experience

Digital Identification (and Wallets) in Travel

Environment and Sustainability

Facilities Management and Safety

Future Airports

Increasing Airport Capacity and Flexibility

Management and operations – increasing capacity and efficiency, airside

Technovation

These topics are subject to change and addition.

For more information on Passenger Terminal Expo 2025, (April 8, 9 & 10 at IFEMA, in Madrid, Spain)