Passenger Terminal Expo opens next week!

There is just one week to go until hundreds of leading international exhibitors will display their latest products and innovations at Passenger Terminal Expo 2023 at RAI Amsterdam, Netherlands, on March 14, 15 and 16. From data analysis to the very best digital displays, baggage to biometrics, security to seating, you’ll find it all at the world’s leading international airport exhibition and conference, which is firmly on course to welcome thousands of attendees from around the world.

The exhibition will showcase all the best new solutions to improve airport efficiency and operations and boost the passenger experience – discover our editor’s top things to see here. The conference, which this year will feature over 400 speakers across three days and nine daily streams, will feature the latest insights and expert advice on how to meet the challenges presented by the post-pandemic aviation landscape. Find out more about some of the key presentations to see here.

Robert Carsouw, executive vice president and CFO of Royal Schiphol Group, the host airport operator for Passenger Terminal Expo, will open the conference at 8:30am on March 14, welcoming delegates to Amsterdam and highlighting some of the key topics and trends up for discussion during the conference.

There will also be some fantastic networking opportunities open to all attendees, including the Opening Day Party at 5:00pm on March 14, and Skytrax World Airport Awards, which will take place in the exhibition hall at 5:30pm on March 15. Regarded as the ‘Oscars of the airport industry’, the Skytrax World Airport Awards celebrate the best airport operators, terminals, staff, retailers, service providers and more that make the aviation industry so special.

