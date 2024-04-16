PTE DAY 1: Scandit presents ID scanning portfolio

At Passenger Terminal Expo, Scandit is presenting its ID scanning portfolio, which has been designed to boost airlines’ operational efficiency and enable a frictionless passenger experience.

The ID scanning portfolio captures and verifies IDs from passports and drivers’ licenses quickly, accurately and securely for processes such as check-in. This includes the new pre-built ID scanning workflow, which works on any website to streamline self-check-in by scanning passengers’ passports via a PC or on their mobile device. Built with an intuitive UX in mind for first-time users, it ensures passengers can automatically enter their advanced passenger information (API) rather than manually entering it, to reduce human error.

Christian Floerkemeier, chief technical officer (CTO) and vice president of product at Scandit, commented, “We are looking forward to hearing what challenges and opportunities airlines are seeing in 2024 and beyond, and discussing solutions with them. In addition to our ID scanning portfolio, which is deployed by the likes of Alaska Airlines and Scandinavian Airlines, we will be showcasing how we can transform airline operations elsewhere. For example, how baggage search workflows can be made more efficient and reducing operational costs through the use of augmented reality to quickly identify the right item.”

To find out more about Scandit’s products, visit Booth E160.

