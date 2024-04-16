Refurbishment of Luton Airport Express rail service starts

Rail service operator East Midlands Railway (EMR) has embarked on a £27.6m (US$34.3m) train refurbishment program for its Luton Airport Express rail service to London Luton Airport (LLA).

The upgrade will see the fleet of electric class 360 Luton Airport Express trains refurbished with new 2+2 seating in a mixture of airline-style and bay seats, as well as expanded luggage racks and new charging points and passenger information systems. According to the airport, over 530,000 passengers have used the Luton Airport Express service since its launch and link with the Luton DART 12 months ago.

Alberto Martin, CEO of London Luton Airport, commented, “The Luton Airport Express service has brought London Luton Airport even closer to central London, with a faster, more frequent and more convenient service that, including the Luton DART, takes around 30 minutes door-to-door. This investment from EMR is exciting news and will deliver an enhanced onboard passenger experience, with improved interiors and modernized technology, strengthening the appeal of rail as a sustainable travel option for passengers traveling to and from the airport.”

Will Rogers, managing director of East Midlands Railway, said, “This multi-million-pound investment is fantastic news for Luton Airport Express passengers and will redefine their travel experience, offering them more convenience, comfort and better facilities. We have seen the number of passengers grow by more than 40% since the service linked up with the DART 12 months ago, providing a faster, more convenient and environmentally friendly way to get to and from London Luton Airport.”

